3. Springer Mountain, Georgia to the North Carolina Border

Mileage: 78.1

Difficulty: Strenuous

Trailhead access: Access the trail at Amicalola Falls State Park, even though it adds 8.8 miles on the Approach Trail to the start of the A.T. There’s a visitor center there as well as long-term parking. If you want to start closer, you can park at Springer Mountain parking lot, a dirt lot on USFS 42 with a 14-day limit. There’s no parking or road crossing at the Georgia-North Carolina border. Use Deep Gap, which is off a USFS road about seven miles past the state line to access the northern terminus of this section.

Best Time To Go: After mid-April. The trail is extremely busy with thru-hikers starting their adventure from February through mid-April.

Why we like it: Hike through mountain laurel, up and down gentle grassy peaks, through shady stands of oak, and tunnels of rhododendrons on the southern-most section of the A.T. Here, you’ll be on one of Georgia’s most popular hikes—Blood Mountain—along the first 30 miles of trail. Check out the historic CCC cabin at the top. At the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, grab a photo by the bronze summit plaque that marks the final, southernmost white blaze. As a side route, explore the Benton MacKaye Trail (an original section of the A.T.) which is just a half-mile from the Springer Mountain summit.

