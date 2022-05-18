4. 100-Mile Wilderness, Maine

Mileage: 99.4

Difficulty: Very strenuous

Trailhead access: In the south, park at the trailhead 3.6 miles outside of Monson, ME, at the Visitor Center (open June to October). In the north, access this section at Abol Bridge, south of Mt. Katahdin and Baxter State Park. There’s parking available at the trailhead.

Best time to go: August and September when the black flies have died off and before it gets cold—or July for a more solitary experience.

Why we like it: No public roads pass through this remote and wild stretch of the Appalachian Trail for nearly 100 miles—which is how the 100-Mile Wilderness earned its name. The first half is rugged with punchy, rocky climbs and sweeping views of untouched Maine wilderness, including the Chairback Range—plus too many lakes and ponds to count. Waterfalls splash wildly along the route, and rocky ridges provide technical challenge. The northern half of the 100-Mile Wilderness is equally wild, but it transitions from rugged to mellow with bog bridges connecting the trail through wetlands along the way. During later summer or early fall, you’ll feel the energetic vibe here—with many thru-hikers on the verge of completing their 2000-plus mile adventure.

