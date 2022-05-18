5. Virginia Grayson Highlands, Virginia (from Damascus, VA (south) to VA Rt 670 (north)

Mileage: 54.7 miles to 74 miles

Difficulty: Moderately strenuous

Trailhead access: In the north, at mileage 54.7, the trail crosses a dirt road with a small parking lot off a paved road. Continue for 74 miles to find parking near Settlers Museum and VA Rt. 15, with trail access at a crossing with I-81. Southern access is in Damascus, VA (aka “Trail Town, USA”), which has long-term parking and hiker shuttles.

Best time to go: Spring through fall.

Why we like it: Virginia’s Grayson Highlands rise from the valley onto a grassy plateau that could pass for eastern Colorado. The broad pastures are home to feral painted ponies that make the hike especially magical during foaling season. As an alternate to the A.T. here, take the Creeper Trail into Mt. Rogers High Country, where you’ll find some of the best swimming holes along the route and the occasional ice cream stand. Don’t pass up the short side trail to the summit of Mt. Rogers. The Iron Mountain Trail, Virginia Creeper Trail, and Appalachian Trail all pass through the town of Damascus. If you have time, continue your hike to the more convenient trail crossing under I-81 at the 74-mile mark.

