6. New York State

Mileage: 126

Difficulty: Moderately strenuous

Trailhead access: The northern terminus of this section can be accessed via Metro North trains to the Pawling, NY, train station. If you’re intent on checking off every mile of the state of New York, hike seven miles north from the train station to tag the Connecticut border. Access the trail in the south at Greenwood, close the New York-New Jersey state line.

Best time to go: Spring through fall.

Why we like it: Not only can hikers check off a full state’s worth of the A.T. when you hike this section, but everyone is guaranteed to see a bear. That’s because the trail skirts the Bear Mountain Museum and Zoo, which has a resident ursa. Immediately after the zoo, you’ll experience another trail highlight: The A.T. follows Fort Montgomery Bridge to cross the Hudson River. Hitting the lowest point of the A.T. (124 feet elevation), the trail then passes within 30 miles of New York City—while remaining a world apart. History comes alive here through cannonballs and other ironwork as well as remnants of mining and charcoal production left over from the Revolutionary War. You’ll know when you reach the Lemon Squeezer—an especially narrow rocky pass—as well as Mombashu High Point and Agony Grind.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!