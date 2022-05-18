7. Pennsylvania

Mileage: 229.8

Difficulty: Moderately strenuous

Trailhead access: In the north, access the trail at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, where there’s an online reservation system for long-term parking. In the south, access the trail at Penn Mar State Park. There’s no overnight parking in the park, but you can get a permit for a gravel lot directly across the street.

Best time to go: May through October.

Why we like it: Pennsylvania’s A.T. often gets a bad rap. Thru-hikers sometimes call it “Rocksylvania.” Yes, the trail is rocky and ridgy here, but the southern portion of the A.T.’s Pennsylvania segment may be the easiest section of the whole trail—and a welcome break for thru-hikers who’ve reached the A.T.’s midpoint at Pine Grove Furnace. Whether you’re thru-hiking or section hiking, you can test your love of ice cream with Cumberland Valley’s “Half Gallon Challenge,” where hikers try to eat an entire half gallon of ice cream. Duncannon is a super popular town among hikers, and home to the historic Doyle Hotel—where stopping for a beer and burger is a hiking rite of passage. Both Lehigh Gap and Delaware Water Gap are hiker highlights for the beautiful scenery in one of the A.T.’s most important conservation corridors.

