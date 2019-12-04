The Beer Stop:

The Beer Stop: Zillicoah Beer Company

Zillicoah Beer Company just celebrated its second birthday in October. Though they’ve only been open for two years, they’ve quickly made a name for themselves on the local and national beer scene. Their specialty is in open-fermented farmhouse ales and lagers, which essentially means that whatever you try will be delicious and unique. The best part? You can take your favorite beer home with you. We can’t think of a better Asheville souvenir than a big bottle or can of fresh, locally made beer.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!