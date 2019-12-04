The Beer Stop:

The Greenhouse

Brought to you by the people from Noble Cider, The Greenhouse is a space that feels good to be in. It’s got a couple of cozy corners that you can relax in post-run, a vintage-style bar with super friendly staff, and even an indoor-outdoor area which is a great spot for people-watching. Though they’re known for their ciders and have several on tap including some unique small-batch ciders, they’ve also got six local beers on draft. Oh, and one thing you won’t have to stress about? The parking. There’s a garage just steps away from The Greenhouse and it’s free after 6 p.m. Monday – Friday and free all day on Sundays.

Erin McGrady and Caroline Whatley are based in Asheville, North Carolina, but are currently traveling the country in their van. You can follow along with their adventures at Authentic Asheville.

