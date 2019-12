The Beer Stop:

12 Bones Brewing

The beers at 12 Bones are cleverly named (Love and Haight Pale Ale, I Can Sleep When I’m Dead Coffee Stout and So It Gose, to name a few) and just as fun to drink. Can’t commit to just one beer? You can get a flight (four 4-oounce tasters) for $10. Oh and if you get hungry, pop on over to the restaurant and pick up some ribs or one of their daily specials.

