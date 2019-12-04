The Run:

Hominy Creek Greenway

Lace up your trail shoes and set off on the Hominy Creek Greenway trail in West Asheville. The path is mostly dirt singletrack and it’s relatively flat. Though it’s only 2/3 of a mile long, it goes through a beautiful section of forest and along Hominy Creek. It’s a great place for some speed work, especially in the summer due to the shade. If you want to level up, there are great neighborhoods on each side of the trail to add additional miles.

