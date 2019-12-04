The Run:

Group Run from New Belgium

Looking for a little bit of community to spice up your workout routine? Meet up with the group that runs to and from New Belgium (the route varies from week to week) at 4 p.m. on Mondays. It’s open to runners of all abilities and ages and isn’t overly competitive. You can expect a warm welcome and a lot of smiles and laughter. Location meet-up: in the grassy area in front of the brewery.

