The Run:

Reed Creek Greenway, Botanic Gardens and UNCA

Located in North Asheville, the Reed Creek Greenway is great place to go for an urban run. You can pick up this path in the Five Points neighborhood (there’s a small parking lot at the trailhead) or jump on near the Botanical Gardens near the University of North Carolina – Asheville. There are also a few soft surface trails near the Botanical Gardens that will give you several options for additional miles. If that’s still not enough, you can continue on into the nearby upscale Grove Park neighborhood.

