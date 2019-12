The Run:

Bent Creek

There are about 30 miles of trails to choose from just south of Asheville in Bent Creek. Many of the trails are open to mountain bikes and horses so keep your eyes and ears open. There are also numerous forest service roads for those who want to go for a run with a little less of a technical challenge. Pro tip: Bring a map and compass as cell phones don’t work in Bent Creek.

