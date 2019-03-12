From a quick overnighter to multiday coastal tours, bikepacking routes make accessing cool terrain easier—and some include the promise of craft beer. Here are three you need to know for your next bikepacking adventure.

San Rafael Swell, Southeastern Utah

While it’s illegal to ride off-road in national parks like Utah’s Arches, this nearby area offers a similarly lunar-like vibe, complete with keyhole rock formations and petroglyphs, along with 59 miles of trail and 5,513 feet of elevation gain. Get to the top and you’re rewarded with some of the clearest stargazing in the lower 48.

Green Mountain Gravel Growler, Northern Vermont

Biking between craft breweries helps make this 250-mile long loop through Vermont’s Green Mountains easier—with food always within reach, you’ll pack lighter as you climb a total of 21,216 feet. Expect to spend most of your time on dirt roads riding past barns and cow pastures.

B.C. Trans Canada Trail, Western Canada

This 700-mile-plus trail crosses from the Pacific to Alberta. Do it all and you’ll churn 46,000 feet of climbing—or bite off smaller sections in the western part of British Columbia, where you can roll on old rail beds, perfect for camping near towns with hot showers and food.