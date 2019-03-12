While the training will still be demanding, you can turn your personal record into a quickie vacation with these three destination races worth traveling for. Here’s the rundown.

Crescent City Classic, New Orleans

Held the Saturday before Easter, this manageable 6.2-mile race takes advantage of the city’s flat terrain, starting at the Superdome before rambling its way through the French Quarter and past City Park. It’s N.O., so once you cross the finish line, there’ll be plenty of celebrating.

Bay to Breakers, San Francisco

In existence since 1912, this race crosses San Francisco from near the Embarcadero, through the city and Golden Gate Park to Ocean Beach. The 7.46-mile course passes plenty of landmarks, but the best sights are the thousands of costumed runners accompanying you on May 19.

Kauai Marathon, Hawaii

If jaw-dropping vistas motivate you, book a ticket to the Garden Island for September 1 and this marathon. The race heads out to Lawai, summiting at Kalaheo, then heads down to Poipu beach with postcard-perfect volcano and ocean views—not to mention hula dancers and drummers.