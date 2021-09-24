These Guided Wildlife Outings Will Strain Your Shutter Finger

The best thing about fall isn’t changing colors or changing clothes. It’s the thinning of summer crowds in parks and backcountry trails that leave behind a landscape conducive to crowd-shy wildlife. But that’s not the only reason fall is prime time for wildlife viewing. The shifting winds also mean more animals are on annual migrations, from birds winging in coordinated flight patterns across the country to pronghorn antelope heading to winter ranges in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to whales swimming along ocean coasts.

Many animals are heading to breeding grounds, like salmon muscling their way up rivers to spawn, while others are packing on calories for the cold season to come. The most spectacular example of the convergence of these two annual miracles, and maybe North America’s most coveted wildlife viewing experience, is watching grizzlies fish for salmon in the spawning streams of Alaska. The most reliable and photogenic place to do it is Katmai National Park.

Rather than a quick look and short hike back to the lodge, several Alaska tour operators offer immersion-style experiences that bring visitors—and you really do feel like an outsider here—into bear country for extended periods. That kind of contact, experts say, is key to helping us see bears not as Revenantial predators that maul movie stars at any opportunity, but as integral parts of an intact ecosystem.

“Part of our guides’ mission on the Wild Alaska Grizzly Encounter is to help travelers get that deep understanding of what bears are like: behavior, psychology, life cycle, how they sustain themselves and why the pristine ecosystem we’re visiting is the perfect place where they can be so healthy,” says Wendy Redal of Natural Habitat Adventures, which runs bear viewing trips throughout the fall in Katmai. millennial