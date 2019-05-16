A Guide to 7 of the Best Late-Season Ski Resorts





There’s no debating that the 2018/19 winter will live on in infamy as many of our favorite resorts got pummeled with powder. One of the best things about the seemingly endless season is that skiers and snowboarders got to double-down on epic conditions one storm after another with many mountains reporting double digit snowfall week after week.

It looks like Mr. Weatherbee’s predictions were correct and powder hounds rejoiced! Lucky for us, the season is still in swing.

The math certainly adds up in our favor as record snowfall and unpredictable weather patterns mean a longer season for prime resorts in Colorado and west of the Rockies. For those still wanting a fix, shred some great late-season conditions from a few resorts milking the most of this endless winter.

Oregon’s iconic stratovolcano ski resort boasts one of the longest seasons in the nation typically lasting from November to May. That means half a year of standing sideways or planking your way down America’s second largest single mountain ski hill.

Since Oct. 1, Bachelor’s mid-mountain snowfall totaled 443 inches and its West Village total hit 380 inches. Even after it closes, skiers and snowboaders will be tempted to hike its slopes – but until then you can squeeze in a few more turns.

Utah’s premier destination is only open on weekends until their last lifts lurch into action at the end of the month. However, a number of various trails with spring coverage will help you get the fix of #TheLongestSeasonInUtah.

Breck is so proud of extending their season they’re branding it the Spring Finale. That means the mountain is offering over 1,000 acres of rideable snow with access to a number of groomers and varied terrain on peaks 6, 7 and 8.

Off-mountain activations include Bud Light Beach, live music during the Bud Light Beach Music Series, rail jam competitions, a mobile music experience with the Red Bull DJ Cat, and much more.

California is chock-full of ski resorts, and Heavenly is one that straddles the Cali/Nevada border. It also boasts the highest elevation in the Lake Tahoe region at 10,067 feet.

As of the publishing of this article, a whopping 30% of Heavenly is still open to ski and ride but that extends to experts only, as most of the terrain is in the steep stuff.

A near summer closing date is fairly normal for this Colorado resort, however, endless dumps this winter made for a base so deep that 106 out of 145 runs are still open.

Its massive bowl sits at 13,050 feet – which is just at tree line – making it ideal for late-season skiing and riding.

Despite California’s decade-long drought, Mammoth Mountain has reigned King of spring for years, oftentimes pushing snow around until the 4th of July. Its lava dome is ideally positioned to catch almost every storm that passes over the Sierra making it an ideal year-round playground.

With a combined skiable area of 6,200 acres, both Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows had an epic winter season packing in a total of 1,251 inches between the two hills making it their second best season in the last 10 years. With 10 lifts, 77 trails, 31 groomed runs and four terrain parks still open, you can still ride into summer.

