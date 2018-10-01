8 Incredible National Parks to Put on Your Travel Bucket List This Fall

Working on your fall adventure bucket list? These National Park treasures should be on it. Mountains, lakes, rivers, forests—whatever you’re craving, these spots will deliver. Just pick your park and plot your dates.

With great weather, smaller crowds, and eye-popping colors, the fall can be a great time to visit a national park. Read on for our favorite parks for the harvest season—you’ll definitely thank us when you’ve reached the apex of the tallest peak in Texas or explored a massive old growth forest in South Carolina. (And if you’re looking to do more exploring, don’t miss the 10 amazing state parks you have to visit during the fall.)