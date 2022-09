Top 3 Places to Get Dirty on International Off-Road Day

3. Knik Glacier, Alaska

This guided tour harnesses the power of off-road vehicles to gain access to remote Alaskan backcountry north of Anchorage. Expansive valleys, snowcapped mountains, deep forests and meandering streams are all on the riding menu, capped off by parking near the edge of the mighty Knik Glacier for lunch. Bundle up—International Off-Road Day is near the end of the riding season in this wintery land.

Best UTV rental outfitter in the area: Alaska Backcountry Adventure Tours

