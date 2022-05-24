2. Northern Outdoors Adventure Resort: The Forks, ME Learn More

This four-season Adventure Resort in the heart of Maine’s Western Mountains sets the stage for you to explore waterfalls, lakes, and peaks that would be impossible to reach by foot in a single excursion. You can rent a late model Polaris SXS or UTV on-site at 201 Powersports (or bring your own). Our recommendation: signing up for a guided side-by-side tour through Maine’s rugged backcountry, at least for your first trip. Guided tours are offered daily from Memorial Day to the end of September. Tours last from two to eight hours with full day tours customizable based on the group’s experience. At the end of the day, grab a cold one at the lodge’s onsite Kennebec River Brewery.

