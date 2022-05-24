3. Polaris Adventures Learn More

If you love exploring the backcountry on an ATV, Polaris has a program for you. Polaris Adventures brings together a network of 175 outfitters across the country—all with access to epic backcountry destinations. The Polaris Adventures Select Membership, which they first piloted in Arizona in 2021, now has 50 outfitter locations throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and South Dakota. The goal is to be in every state by summer 2022. The subscription service lets you book self-guided or guided tours at any of the Polaris Adventures Outfitter locations across the country. Rentals range from RZRs, Slingshots and Indian Motorcycles to boats and snowmobiles (in season). You can sign up for a Sunset and Stargazing trip through California’s Mojave Desert or a Sunset and Wildlife ride in Colorado. For a fun overnight adventure, try ATV-accessed Glamping New Hampshire’s backcountry.

