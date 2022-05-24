5. Tread N’ Trails: Meeteetse, WY Learn More

This new tour takes you to the Kirwin Ghost Town, an abandoned mining town located in the high Absaroka Mountains 34 miles from the town of Meeteetse. In addition to riding through gorgeous country, you’ll get to explore the old mining camp dating back to the 1880s when gold was discovered in Wyoming. There are lots of intact original structures and cool machinery here—plus a great side hike to the foundation of the cabin Amelia Earhart was building before she disappeared over the Pacific. The U.S. Forest Service also offers forest-related information for tours. Tours are six hours long and are charged per vehicle (Polaris RZRs seat four).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!