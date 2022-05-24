6. ATV & Jeep Adventure Tours: Washington, UT Learn More

There’s nothing like spending the night in a working ranch with the big sky overhead and views of the Grand Canyon. This two-day trip starts in the small southwestern Utah town of Washington and rolls you through the state’s signature red, castellated sandstone cliffed backcountry down Whitmore Canyon to the Bar 10 Ranch. You’ll ride in a Can Am SXS (side by side) before arriving in time for dinner at the ranch. Accommodations are either in the bunkhouse or a covered wagon, with hot showers and nightly campfire entertainment.

