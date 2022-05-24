Adventure

Best Off-Roading Trips in America for a Wild Ride

Cottonwood Road in Utah's Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument
7. On Your Own

The BLM has developed “off-the- beaten-path” Back Country Byways to simplify finding less-traveled roads and trails. The agency manages over fifty of these—totaling more than 2,900 miles in 11 western states. Additionally, there are 60 National Scenic Byways and State-designated scenic byways, offering another 2,500 miles traversing BLM lands in seven states.  Most of these backcountry routes used to be local secrets. Now you can go to the Bureau’s dedicated off-road website to find dozens of dream destinations. Make sure to check out the  BLM’s Top Motorized Recreational Opportunities Interactive Map that provides interactive maps for the top 30 of the BLM’s motorized opportunities. For state byway pages with trail information, check out these state-specific sites: Idaho; Nevada; Utah

