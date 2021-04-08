America’s #vanlife infatuation has spawned a market for innovative rental vehicles and no-hassle camping. Want to plan your next overlanding trip? Seek out one of these outfitters.

Best Overlanding Outfitters for Tricked-Out Rentals

1. Cypress Overland

Where: San Francisco

California’s coastline, sequoias and Sierra summits are more accessible in tricked-out conversions rented by this Bay Area outfitter. All are rigged with rooftop tents, but beyond that, each is unique. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon includes an electric Engel fridge and kitchen that slides out of the back for easy camp meals. Or the Toyota Tacoma and its Go Fast Camper offer voluminous gear storage.

2. Asheville Vehicle Outfitters

Where: Fletcher, NC

Specializing in off-road vehicle modifications, AVO rents a Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport fitted with an Alu-Cab camper that includes a roof tent, full-size mattress, shade canopy and 12-volt fridge. Solar panels supply power while parked. A 13-gallon water tank supports extended adventures and suspension upgrades deliver comfort on dirt roads, like the byways around Linville Gorge where ridgetop campsites offer views across the Blue Ridge.

3. Teton Backcountry Rentals

Jackson, WY

Hate skipping bathtime? Two of this outfitter’s three 4×4 trucks are fitted with Four Wheel pop-up campers that include six-gallon water heaters and showers. The thermostat-controlled propane heater, 20-gallon water tank, interior sink and two-burner stove let you brew coffee without ever stepping outside. And with a queen-size mattress and bench sofa, you can linger in style at primitive campsites with panoramic views of the Tetons.