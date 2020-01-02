The Best Ski Huts to Book for a Backcountry Getaway

If you’re a skier, there are few things better than big days in the backcountry, getting fresh tracks far from traffic. But those days are even better if you can set up basecamp in a backcountry ski hut.

Ski-access huts have a long history in Europe, where skiers have traveled from town to town by ski for centuries.

In North America, they’re often owned and operated by non-profit groups, like the Appalachian Mountain Club, or Colorado’s 10th Mountain Division, which keeps them inexpensive and publicly accessible.

You ski, snowshoe, or splitboard in, schlepping your gear, and then stay for a while; usually they have kitchens and bunks, and sometimes they have saunas. You’ll wake up deep in the mountains and have ski lines right outside your door.

There are a growing number of ski huts in the mountains of the U.S. and Canada. Here are some of the best ones to book.