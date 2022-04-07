Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

10. Narvikfjellet, Norway Learn More

Mountain to fjord views and reliable late season snow in picturesque Narvik makes for some of the best off-piste skiing in Norway. Plus, the groomed runs at its namesake urban ski resort Narvikfjellet are so good that this hill is in the running for the 2027 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships. Narvik, located north of the Arctic Circle, is close to the sea and while the climate is fairly mild, you can expect snow in April and May. Those long Norwegian spring days will provide you with as many runs as you can handle—plus brilliant sunsets over the Atlantic to accompany your sundowner. Your best bet here is to hire a guide to explore backcountry touring and lift-accessed side-country. Narvik is relatively small, but with few crowds, so you won’t waste time in lift lines. Our suggestion: ride the lift to about 3,000 feet—and then (with AT skis) walk another 20-30 minutes for the big runs off 1,272-meter Tredjetoppen before experiencing the iconic Mörkhåla with its endless off-piste.

