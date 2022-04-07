Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

11. Val d’Isère, France Learn More

Part of Val d’Isère’s appeal as one of Europe’s top ski areas lies in the fact that snow cover here is guaranteed from November until May. Situated close to the Italian frontier at a lofty altitude of 1,850 meters, the resort has its own snow-friendly micro-climate. With its 186 miles of slopes, served by 75 lifts, the combined ski area that it shares with neighboring Tignes comprises a nearly 2,000 meter vertical. Val d’Isère is famous for its authentic village with its wood and stone chalets. Plus it has a happening après-ski scene, as well as plenty of rest-day activities like fat biking, moon biking, and ice floating. After the winter season ends here on May 1st, summer skiing on the Pisaillas glacier is up next.

