Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

Less than 40 mile from Anchorage, Alyeska Ski Resort and the funky town of Girdwood should be on any dedicated skier’s bucket list. This year, the resort boasts nearly 70 feet of snow and is open daily through April 24th—then on weekends through May 15th. With AT skis and skins you can find great snow on the spectacular Turnagain and Hatcher Passes through early summer. The views from Alyeska are some of the most spectacular of any ski hub. From the top of the resort, you can peer between your ski tips and see the ocean. If the resort seems bigger than its 1,610 acres, that’s because you’re surrounded by more than 70,000 acres of the backcountry-friendly Chugach Mountains.The ski area offers a 2,500-foot vertical drop with easy access to off-piste for those prepared with avi gear and training. Don’t miss Christmas Couloir if it’s in condition. Check out the Hotel Alyeska for your stay, an instant charmer with its old-world luxury, world-class spa, excellent sushi bar, and ski-in, ski-out access.

