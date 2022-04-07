Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

5. Whistler Blackcomb: BC, Canada Learn More

Spring in Whistler is a multi-sport season. March is historically one of the resort’s snowiest months, while in April and May you can expect both powder and sunshine. Skiing in Whistler extends to nearly the end of May on Blackcomb Mountain—while Whistler Mountain closes about a month earlier to make the shift for the Whistler Downhill Mountain Bike Park. Since days are longer in late spring, you can ski in the morning and play golf or mountain bike in the afternoon. Extremely Canadian offers private guided backcountry ski tours through May. If you’ve ever wanted to learn to ski steeps, this is the group to learn with. Finally, room prices drop significantly at this time of year—with sweet accommodations starting at $167 CAD per night.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!