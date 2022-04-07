Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

6. Lake Louise, Norquay, Sunshine Village: BC, Canada Learn More

The Banff trio of resorts offers some of the latest non-glacier skiing in Canada, thanks to dependable late-season snow. The early season snowfall surpassed 16 feet for the 2021-22 season—the most since 1955, with snowfall nearly every day in March. Lake Louise Ski Area is open until May 8th—and the end of the season is celebrated with a Cardboard Box Derby, where teams build their own “sled” and wear crazy costumes. Each resort has a unique vibe, but we especially love Lake Louise for spring skiing, as the famous back bowls collect powder all season. Plus, you’ll have gorgeous views of the iconic lake as the ice starts to melt. Finally, Sunshine Village is aptly named for its excellent weather. For a treat, check for deals at the grand Chateau Lake Louise, or in Banff at the castle-like Banff Springs Hotel. The Spa’s hot pool and outdoor jacuzzi are alone worth the visit.

