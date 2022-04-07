Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

7. Mammoth Mountain: Mammoth Lakes, CA Learn More

California’s behemoth ski resort, Mammoth Mountain, is open daily until Memorial Day (May 30th), offering some of the best late-season skiing in the Western U.S. A ton of terrain park options include a 22-foot superpipe in Main Park and the Mini Pipe in Forest Trail. Don’t miss Mammoth’s Annual Pond Skim at Canyon Lodge on April 17 or the Weekend après parties, held every Friday and Saturday at Canyon Lodge from 2-5pm—complete with a DJ, dance party, and drink specials. After the mountain closes, you can find some awesome backcountry ski touring in the surrounding Eastern Sierra range well into June.

