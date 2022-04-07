Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

8. Timberline Ski Area: Mt. Hood, OR Learn More

Timberline, on the flank of Oregon’s 11,249-foot Mt. Hood, boasts the longest ski season in North America. The winter season ends on May 30th, but summer season on the Palmer Glacier opens June 6th. During the winter season a Snowcat (included with your lift ticket) takes you to the top of the Palmer Glacier. In early April, weather permitting, the Palmer Lift opens for glacier access—and spectacular views of the Oregon Cascades on a clear day. There’s a free shuttle from Government Camp (“Govy” to the locals) at Summit Pass that takes you up to the historic Timberline Lodge. Timberline has the longest vertical terrain—4,540 vertical feet—in the U.S. If you have the backcountry chops, you can venture further up the mountain.

