Best Spring Skiing Destinations: Save Your Best Runs for Last

9. Riksgränsen, Sweden

Tucked way up in northern Sweden (aka Lapland), this remote ski resort stays open through June. The setting is pure magic—offering excellent chances to see the Northern Lights earlier in the spring. Then, in June, you’ll be skiing in the famous “midnight sun” when the night sky can turn a fiery red. An impressive vertical drop of nearly 3,000 vertical feet here includes one run that whisks you nearly two miles through spectacular terrain—while another weaves along the Norwegian border. A heli-ski option here includes a drop zone bigger than the Netherlands. You can take a train to Riksgränsen, then stay in the eponymous hotel furnished with ski-in, ski-out rooms and an invigorating Swedish spa offering views of the Lapland mountains and Lake Vassijaure. For a great day or overnight trip, head to 1,228-meter Låktatjåkko mountain station, Sweden’s highest point. Keep a lookout here for one of those famous Lapland reindeer herds.

