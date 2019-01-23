The starry night sky is one of the most incredible phenomena in nature. All year, the skies are filled with beautiful features and historical stargazing moments that may not happen again for years or more.

Whether you’re in a National Park like Yosemite, in a remote cabin in the woods, or in your backyard just hanging out with a nice beer, looking up at the night sky can be the perfect activity for you to do with friends and family in 2019. Time to grab your telescope and see what’s out there.

Here’s a look at some of the top stargazing and space-watching events of 2019.