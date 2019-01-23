Adventure

8 Stargazing and Sky-Watching Events You Shouldn’t Miss in 2019

The milky way and meteors of the April Lyrids annual meteor shower are seen in the night sky over Burg auf Fehmarn on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn, northern Germany, on April 20, 2018. (Photo by Daniel Reinhardt / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read DANIEL REINHARDT/AFP/Getty Images)
DANIEL REINHARDT/AFP/Getty Images

The starry night sky is one of the most incredible phenomena in nature. All year, the skies are filled with beautiful features and historical stargazing moments that may not happen again for years or more.

Whether you’re in a National Park like Yosemite, in a remote cabin in the woods, or in your backyard just hanging out with a nice beer, looking up at the night sky can be the perfect activity for you to do with friends and family in 2019. Time to grab your telescope and see what’s out there.

 

 

Here’s a look at some of the top stargazing and space-watching events of 2019.

