RECAP: Lyrids Meteor Shower – April 22-23

This meteor shower is an annual occurrence that runs from April 16 to April 25, but the peak of the shower will be between April 22-23, starting around 8 p.m. ET and lasting into the morning of the 23rd, according to NASA. The meteors come from the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, and will produce between 20 to 30 meteors per hour. The best views will come in the Nothern Hemisphere, per NASA.