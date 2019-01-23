Total Lunar Eclipse and Super Blood Moon RECAP – January 20-21

People across North America and South America, along with parts of Europe and Africa had an incredible view of a total lunar eclipse earlier this month. The total eclipse was visible for a little over an hour, while the partial eclipse lasted a total of 3 hours and 17 minutes, according to NASA. The next total lunar eclipse won’t take place until May 2021. If you missed seeing this super blood wolf moon (so-called because of its large size and reddish color), here’s how it looked: