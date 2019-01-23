Adventure

8 Stargazing and Sky-Watching Events You Shouldn’t Miss in 2019

Image shows the planet Mercury in silhouette, lower left of image, as it transits across the face of the sun on May 9, 2016 in Buckinghamshire, England. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous transit taking place in 2006. PHOTOGRAPH BY David Tyler / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:hello@barcroftmedia.com - New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:hello@barcroftusa.com - New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:hello@barcroftindia.com www.barcroftmedia.com (Photo credit should read David Tyler / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
Transit of Mercury Across the Sun – November 11

For the first time since 2016, the transit of Mercury will be visible from Earth, with the best views in areas in North America, South America, Europe, and western Asia, according to NASA. If skies are clear, you’ll be able to see the silhouette of Mercury move across the sun, and the planet will take about five hours to make the journey. Per NASA data, the best view will come at 10:20 a.m. ET, and Mercury won’t make this move again until November 2032. 

 

