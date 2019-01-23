Transit of Mercury Across the Sun – November 11

For the first time since 2016, the transit of Mercury will be visible from Earth, with the best views in areas in North America, South America, Europe, and western Asia, according to NASA. If skies are clear, you’ll be able to see the silhouette of Mercury move across the sun, and the planet will take about five hours to make the journey. Per NASA data, the best view will come at 10:20 a.m. ET, and Mercury won’t make this move again until November 2032.