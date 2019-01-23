RECAP: Trio of the Moon, Jupiter, and Venus in Formation – January 30-31

What’ll Happen: As the month winds down, if you stay up late enough, you’ll catch a unique grouping in the sky. The moon will orbit into a close formation alongside Jupiter and Venus, all of which will be visible if you have clear skies around midnight. The moon will move close to Jupiter starting around 7 p.m. ET on January 30, and all three bodies will be in close proximity around 12:36 a.m. ET on January 31, according to NASA’s official website.

Video of the Event: Here’s a look at the stargazing event from earlier in 2019.