Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

10. Ice Climbing: Pyhä, Finland Learn More

Way up in Northern Finland, sign on with a personal guide from Bliss Adventure to coach you through vertical climbing on the frozen walls of Tajukangas fall and Korouoma canyon. As you whack your axe into ice on the side of a snowy canyon and remember that it’s otherwise “all in the legs,” just remember that you were looking for a tough challenge—and now you’re on it. Ice climbing activities are available during Finland’s winter season when the ice is thick and snow is bright. For a thrill-seeking encore in this Northern Lights oasis, try Aurora Arctic ice floating in Rovaniemi—about an hour-and-a-half away.

[From $103; blissadventure.fi]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!