Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

11. Kite Surfing and Wing Foiling: Oil Nut Bay, British Virgin Islands

Just because the BVI has a reputation as a relaxing, tropical paradise, doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of ways to get a serious adrenaline rush here. A good place to do that is on the eastern tip of Virgin Gorda—home to Oil Nut Bay. Accessible only by boat or helicopter, the famed island resort is quite the haven for water sport aficionados. Here, head into the cerulean blue sea to try kite surfing—as well as wing foiling, an increasingly popular sport that involves holding an inflatable wing while standing on a board perched atop a hydrofoil. Instruction is available for all levels from beginner to expert, and all necessary gear is provided.

[From $120; oilnutbay.com]

