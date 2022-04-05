Adventure

Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

Climber on the via ferrata course at Castle Hot Springs in Morristown, Arizona
13
Castle Hot Springs 10 / 13

12. Aerial Climbing and Ambling: Morristown, AZ

Learn More

Castle Hot Springs resort guests can access the first via ferrata course in Arizona—a cable-protected climbing route that leads you over a 400-foot peak with cinematic views of the Sonoran Desert from the summit. If that’s a tad too much thrill, try the Sonoran Aerial Walkway here—which is nothing to balk at either. Designed by the same team as the noteworthy course at Aman’s Utah outpost, Amangiri, this gradual hike through the saguaro cacti leads you to an 150-foot-high walkway where you’re clipped into a safety system for an aerial amble over the desert you won’t forget. 

[From $250; castlehotsprings.com]

 

Hiking a via ferrata in Dolomites, Italy

10 Incredible Via Ferratas That Take Climbing to the Next Level

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
ATTA_033022_300x490
More from Adventure