Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

Castle Hot Springs resort guests can access the first via ferrata course in Arizona—a cable-protected climbing route that leads you over a 400-foot peak with cinematic views of the Sonoran Desert from the summit. If that’s a tad too much thrill, try the Sonoran Aerial Walkway here—which is nothing to balk at either. Designed by the same team as the noteworthy course at Aman’s Utah outpost, Amangiri, this gradual hike through the saguaro cacti leads you to an 150-foot-high walkway where you’re clipped into a safety system for an aerial amble over the desert you won’t forget.

[From $250; castlehotsprings.com]

