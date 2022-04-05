Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

13. Dog Sledding: Darby, MT Learn More

Guests at Triple Creek Ranch in Montana’s Bitterroot Mountains will enjoy the chance to blast across the Montana snow on a dog sledding adventure that will get you right up to speed on this sport. First you’ll meet the canines and learn those all-important mushing commands before whisking through forested mountains along snow-covered serpentine trails. Later, you can nestle by the fireplace in a private cabin and map out your future Iditarod training schedule.

[From $350; triplecreekranch.com]

