Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

14. Cliff Camping: Estes Park, CO

How does counting stars and catching shuteye from a sheer rock face hundreds of feet off the ground sound to you? If the thought elicits a “heck yes,” then cliff camping class is in session with Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park. Featuring those famous panoramic vistas of neighboring Rocky Mountain National Park, you’ll set up shop on a portaledge (think rigid hammock with an aluminum frame for added structural support). Experienced guides will not only assist you during this unique outing, but also make sure your steak dinner with wine at your room in-the-sky is served without a hitch. Offered June through September, cliff camping groups range from one-to-four attendees.

[From $950; kentmountain.com]

