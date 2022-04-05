Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

15. Tandem Skydiving: Niagara Falls, NY Learn More

Yep, you can tandem skydive over the world-famous Niagara Falls. Signing up with Skydive the Falls lets you jump from an altitude of up to 13,500 feet for a 45-second freefall followed by a scenic, five-to-eight minute parachute ride. The whole way down you’ll enjoy unique, airborne views of the world’s most famous falls in all its frothy grandeur—plus Old Fort Niagara and the Great Lakes. After a short safety class and expert-led harness and gear fitting, it’s time to take the leap from the highest altitude in Western New York.

[From $275 per person; skydivethefalls.com]

