Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

3. Bridge Day Jumping, Rappeling or High Lining: Fayetteville, WV

Bridge Day—held every third Saturday in October in Fayetteville, WV—is quite the sight to behold. The annual event draws thousands of spectators (over 100,000 folks showed up in 2019) to watch adrenaline junkies leap from the edge of the New River Gorge Bridge and parachute 800 feet into one of the most picturesque gorges in the country. To participate this October 15, 2022, you must have made 100 prior parachute jumps, skydives and/or BASE jumps. Bridge Day also offers experienced rappel teams the chance to ascend/descend the dramatic catwalk beneath the New River Gorge Bridge. If your comfort zone doesn’t quite allow for rappelling or jumping off a bridge, you can instead go with the New River Gorge Bridge’s plenty thrilling high line and zip line options. Arriving in Fayetteville on Friday lets you enjoy live music, local art, and quite the block party atmosphere before the big day.

[$75 per jump pass; officialbridgeday.com]

