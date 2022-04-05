Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

4. Via Ferrata Climbing: Judd Lake, AK Learn More

Via Ferrata. The Latin-inspired phrase refers to a safe-and-secure climbing route furnished with steel cables, ladders, rungs, and other aids that gets you across spectacular, hair-raising terrain. These courses are all over the world now. Up in Alaska, there’s just one of them at present—and it’ll thrill your socks (but not harness) off. Located on the edge of the Triumvirate Glacier, the cliffside course is furnished with two suspension bridges spanning from arête to arête. The experience begins with a 10-minute helicopter ride from Tordrillo Mountain Lodge to the start of the climb, some 4,000-feet above sea level. Once you’ve conquered the course, the chopper will transport you back to the property where you can recap (and digest) the whole experience in rustic luxury.

[From $7,500 for one-week inclusive stay; tordrillomountainlodge.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!