Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

5. SkyJumping at The STRAT: Las Vegas, NV Learn More

Taking the 829-foot SkyJump plunge at the STRAT over Sin City is a rite of passage for hardcore Vegas thrill-seekers. The attraction holds a Guinness World Record as the highest commercial decelerator descent facility. In other words, be prepared for some extra heart pumping as you slowly make your way towards the landing pad—and then some very loud shrieking when hitting speeds of 40mph during the descent. Also, please don’t eat just before you leap. For something cool nearby, check out the downtown Las Vegas SlotZilla Zipline, billed as the “world’s largest slot machine,” complete with over-sized dice, a martini glass, a pink flamingo, and more.

[From $130 per person; thestrat.com]

