Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

Talk about an otherworldly vacation. This skiing and cruising adventure in Antarctica with bespoke luxury adventure company Pelorus begins with a short glacier skills course on the mountains near Ushaia, Argentina, on the southern tip of South America, before taking a charter flight over the Magellan Straight and Cape Horn to a private yacht parked at King George Island—your ride to the White Continent. After taking in your first views of the Antarctic peninsula, teeming with marine wildlife and those famous glaciers, you’ll board a chopper for a heli-skiing tour of the most uncharted slopes on earth. Tailored to client skill level, ski terrain ranges from mild slopes to crazy steeps—with some glaciated ascents requiring crampons and an ice axe. Antarctic summer charters happen during a December-February window and must be booked at least nine months in advance to allow for permitting.

[Prices vary; pelorusx.com]

