Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

7. Scuba Diving: Fiji Learn More

Teaming with over 1,200 fish species and nearly 400 kinds of coral, Fiji’s underwater gardens are a scuba diver’s dream. Wall dives, swim-throughs, caverns, canyons and incredible blue water encounters with manta rays, wahoo, and the odd whale shark make diving in Fiji an unforgettable experience. Fiji’s best reef visibility and marine encounters generally happen in the spring—with numerous islands to choose from. Beqa Lagoon off the coast of Viti Levu is renowned for its shark diving, where a single dive can provide once-in-a-lifetime views of whitetip and blacktip reef sharks, nurse sharks, and even bull and tiger sharks. The most magical part is witnessing these massive shark gatherings among vibrant hues of healthy coral.

[From $100; travel.padi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!