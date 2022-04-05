Best Thrill-Seeking Activities for Adrenaline Junkies

8. Sea Stack Climbing: County Donegal, Ireland Learn More

Bon vivants of all climbing levels can get their thrills on the 800-foot sea cliffs hugging northwestern Ireland’s rugged Atlantic coastline in County Donegal. A range of guiding tours with Unique Ascent starts on the gravely shore before heading into the ocean where gigantic rocks await with pinpoint summits. As you take in the salty breeze and begin your dramatic ascent up these giant offshore formations, you’ll be setting foot on rock that feels about as remote as the moon—but with a charming Irish peninsula within easy commute. The activity is open to all climbing levels. All that’s required, says Unique Ascent, “is a sense of adventure and humor.”

[From $111 per person; uniqueascent.ie]

